David D. Bulow

June 17, 1969 - May 2, 2023 Elkhorn, WI - David D. Bulow, age 53, of Elkhorn passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 after a brief illness. He was born in Elkhorn on June 17, 1969 to Ernest and Pearl (Perry) Bulow. David married the love of his life, Kathy (Scott) on September 23, 1995.

Dave was a hard worker, and a Jack of all trades. He could fix anything! He liked to say that he had a roofer's card because "it covered everything."

