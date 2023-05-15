June 17, 1969 - May 2, 2023 Elkhorn, WI - David D. Bulow, age 53, of Elkhorn passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 after a brief illness. He was born in Elkhorn on June 17, 1969 to Ernest and Pearl (Perry) Bulow. David married the love of his life, Kathy (Scott) on September 23, 1995.
Dave was a hard worker, and a Jack of all trades. He could fix anything! He liked to say that he had a roofer's card because "it covered everything."
His favorite place to be was home with his family. He put a lot of sweat equity into fixing up his dream house and barn and had many more projects to complete.
He enjoyed the simple things in life, family camping trips, a backyard campfire with friends, a good steak and a cold beer were some of his favorites.
He leaves a huge hole in our lives and will be forever missed.
David is survived by his wife, Kathy, his children, Ben, Mallory and Jack. He is further survived by his parents Pearl and Ernie, siblings; Diane Pate, Ron(Traci) Bulow, Kevin Bulow and Randy(Stacy) Bulow.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at his parents house, 5317 State Road 11, Elkhorn.
