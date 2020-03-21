June 6, 1931 - March 19, 2020
Janesville, WI -- David Charles Quaerna, age 88, passed away at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born in Janesville on June 6, 1931, the son of Bessie and Eddie Quaerna. He had 3 siblings: Phillip (deceased at age 11), Gladys (deceased) and Milly (deceased). David graduated from Janesville High School in 1951, and entered into the Air Force that June. Basic training was at AFB in San Antonio, TX. He was a Boom Operator on a B-29, and flew all over, to places like Canada, Africa, Azores, England, Germany, and France. The Air Force denied him some R and R in Norway, maybe because of his Norwegian heritage. He had Top Secret classification, because he flew with an A-Bomb, his parents were interviewed by the FBI because of this. He was also classified Top Secret on the KC-97 plane.
After serving 4 years in the Air Force, David went to college to become a teacher. He first attended Whitewater and then Milton College. He married Geraldine Elizabeth Kelly on October 27, 1956, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville, WI. The newlyweds resided in Janesville until 1961. They were blessed with 4 devoted daughters: Roxanne, Jayne, Nancy, and Bobbi Jo.
David was always looking for adventure, he moved around and changed careers a lot. He taught for 10 years in Barron, WI and Beloit, WI. He worked in Land Developing in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Gladwin, MI, St. Augustine, FL, and Spooner, WI. He had his own Real Estate Agency, DQ Realty, in Wisconsin Rapids and had various other adventures before substitute teaching until the age of 81. He has resided in Janesville for the past 34 years.
Dave had a love for artifacts and antiques. He was an excellent craftsman, specifically refinishing and building furniture. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons-in-law and grandsons. In later years, he enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren and seeing them grow up and have children of their own.
He is known for his sense of humor, his love of Busch Light Beer, and saying things like "What does the fox say? Tally ho!" and "No problem!" He never complained about anything and was always a joy to be around.
Dave is survived by his four daughters: Roxanne (Jerry) Hemmerling of Janesville, Jayne (Scott) Wenzel of Hudson, Nancy (Dan) Quaerna-Varline of Wausau, and Bobbi Jo (Jeff) Campbell of Columbus; 13 grandchildren: Rachael (Jeff) Booth, Phillip (Taryn) Hemmerling, Claire (Patrick) Kuschel, Logan Wenzel, Meg Wenzel, Connor (Arinn) Wenzel, Benjamin Varline, William Varline, Harrison Varline, Jackson Varline, Alexander Campbell, McKinley Campbell, and Sofia Campbell; five great-grandchildren: Thomas, Walter, and Franklin Booth, Lily Hemmerling, and June Kuschel; many loving nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.
David spent the last years of his life caring for his wife, who preceded him in death on June 13, 2018. He was grateful for the life he had, and was ready to join his beloved wife, Geraldine. Do not be sad for him. You can honor his memory by celebrating each and every moment of your life, and always be quick with a smile or a joke.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Directors, Inc. is assisting the family.
David's family would like to thank members of First Senior Housing in Janesville, and some special lifelong friends and relatives. They all treated Dave with the utmost kindness, and the family will be forever grateful.