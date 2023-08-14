David "Binny" Binstock

Elkhorn, WI - David "Binny" S. Binstock age 62 of Elkhorn died on August 10, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. David was born on February 1, 1961, son of Ronald and the late Kathleen (Ryan) Binstock. David was very in tune to fine details; he was the type of person who took care of his belongings, whether it be handwashing his truck and other vehicles, or making sure the stripes on his lawn were straight and fresh. Years ago, he began building his skills as a bricklayer; later, he became a machinist and carried out those skills until he retired. David loved sightseeing, especially driving around with his dog Rocky. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors; he was an avid hunter and fisherman; he knew how to throw a good horseshoe, and he enjoyed the taste of a cold beer after meticulously mowing his lawn. Above all that, he had a great love for his family and close friends. David married Tammy Vinge on August 1, 1992, at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church. They started their family and have lived in Elkhorn ever since. David is survived by his wife; Tammy; daughter; Kimberly (Paul Schmidt) Binstock; father; Ronald Binstock; siblings; Sue (Ernie) Meinen, Patsy Binstock, Danny (Kris) Binstock, Rhonda (Kevin) Boss, Debbie (Bob) Neault; brother-in-law; Randy Vinge; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother; Kathleen; and brother-in-law; Jim Hager. A Memorial Service will take place at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church N5690 Cobblestone Road Elkhorn, WI 53121 on Friday August 18, 2023, at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will take place before the service beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in David's name to the ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter 333 N. Mayfair Road Wauwatosa, WI 53222; or the Lombardi Cancer Foundation 13400 Bishops Ln Suite 120 Brookfield, WI 53005. Haase-Lockwood and Associates Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be assisting David's family. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
