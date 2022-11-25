David B. "Dave" Bickle

January 6, 1930 - November 21, 2022

Janesville, WI - David Bruce Bickle, Sr (Poppy) passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2022. Dave was born January 6, 1930, the fifth of eight children to Clair and Bona (Gooch) Bickle. He grew up on the family farm on Dunbar Rd, east of Footville. Dave attended the Red Brick schoolhouse and Janesville High School. He would serve his country in the U.S. Army reserves from 1948 to 1951.