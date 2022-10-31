Janesville and formerly Delavan, WI - David B. Babcock, 88, passed to eternal life on Friday, October 28, 2022. Longtime Resident of Delavan and currently of Janesville, WI. David was born to Russell and Dorothy (Bright) Babcock on June 7, 1934 in Elkhorn, WI. David married Patricia Stein on June 1st, 1963 in Green Bay, WI. David is survived by his Sister Jean Greene. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his wife, parents and brother Russell Jr.
Patricia S. Babcock, 80, passed to eternal life on October 8, 2021. Longtime resident of Delavan and currently of Janesville, WI. Patricia was born to Harold and Augusta (Bredick) Stein on March 18, 1941 in Kenosha, WI. Patricia married David Babcock on June 1st, 1963 in Green Bay, WI. Patricia is survived by sister-in-law Jean Greene. Preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial Service will be held for both David and Patricia at the Christ Episcopal Church (503 E Walworth Ave, Delavan, WI) at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Inurnment will take place at church.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
