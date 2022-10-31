June 7, 1934 - October 28, 2022

Janesville and formerly Delavan, WI - David B. Babcock, 88, passed to eternal life on Friday, October 28, 2022. Longtime Resident of Delavan and currently of Janesville, WI. David was born to Russell and Dorothy (Bright) Babcock on June 7, 1934 in Elkhorn, WI. David married Patricia Stein on June 1st, 1963 in Green Bay, WI. David is survived by his Sister Jean Greene. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his wife, parents and brother Russell Jr.

