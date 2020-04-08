David Arthur McComb

Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 66F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.