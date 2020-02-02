August 1, 1956 - January 27, 2020

Evansville, WI -- David Ammerman, age 63, of Evansville, WI, died unexpectedly while vacationing in Cozumel, Mexico with his family on January 27th, 2020. Dave was born on August 1, 1956 in Manitowoc, WI, to parents Ralph and Betty Ammerman. He graduated from UW-Platteville in 1978 with a degree in Criminal Justice. He worked for the State of Wisconsin with the Department of Corrections for 29 years, with time at Fox Lake, Oakhill and Oregon Correctional facilities. Or as Dave liked to joke,

"I was in prison for 29 years". Dave was a great family man and a loving father.

He married Beth (Baumgartner) in 1986 and the couple had two children together, Ryan & Rachel. He enjoyed his time with friends golfing at the Evansville Golf Club, bowling Thursday night league at Blue Devil Bowl, breakfast at Main Street Cafe and traveling.

His family and friends will always remember him as someone who could talk to anyone, make everyone laugh, and knew that he had your best interest at heart.

Dave is survived by his wife, Beth; son, Ryan (wife Christina and future child), of Mount Horeb, WI; daughter, Rachel (boyfriend CJ Schaefer), of Wauwatosa, WI; brothers, Randy (Jean) Ammerman, of Two Rivers, WI, and Greg (Kathie) Ammerman, of Green Bay, WI; sister, Patty (Gary) Heise, of Manitowoc, WI; brother-in-law, Larry Baumgartner of Verona; sister-in-law, Gail (Doug) Dahlk of Mt. Vernon; brother-in-law, Gene (Sharon) Baumgartner of New York; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nephews and nieces; Godmother, Josie Nehring of Mishicot, WI; Traveling companions; partners in crime; and much loved niece and nephew, Lisa Anne Baumgartner and Mark Anderson. He is preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Betty Ammerman; in-laws, Milo and Yolanda Swenson; godfather, Norman Nehring; and much loved sister-in-law, Marilyn Baumgartner.

Visitations and service will be held at WARD-HURTLEY FUNERAL HOME in Evansville, WI, on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Following the visitation on Saturday, February 8, 2020, a service is scheduled for 1 p.m. A reception at the Evansville Golf Club will follow beginning at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Shaun Drefahal from the Evansville Congregational United Church of Christ will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dave's life. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been setup at the Evansville Golf Club (a publically accessible course) to further enrich this beautiful environment for the enjoyment of our community. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com

The family would like to thank friends,

family and community for the outpouring of

support during this difficult time.