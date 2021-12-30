Greenville, TN - It is with our heaviest of hearts to announce the death of David Allen Cramer of Greenville, TN on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Although he passed too soon, a sense of peace is felt knowing he left us while on his boat in the water, a place we know brought him joy. He was born in Chicago, IL on October 10, 1958, and raised in Janesville, WI by his loving mother Claudia A. (Irvin) Strathman and Richards C. Cramer. He grew up as the second oldest of four brothers: Joseph R. (Rose) Cramer of Tampa, FL, Richard A. (Marie) Cramer of Sparta, NJ, and William R. (Christine) Cramer of Janesville, WI. Dave would turn over in his grave if we didn't include good friend, Gary Uecker, known by all as "Racecar." Some of his fondest memories were times spent at the river house growing up with his brothers and friends. Dave started his company, Turn of the Century Productions, with his lifelong friend, Dave Gondreau in 1977, in which they ran productions inclusive of sound, staging, and lights. This company brought him great pride and many lifelong friendships. At age 30, he married the love of his life, Dehan Cramer, with whom he had two children, Kimberly Cramer of Palm Harbor, FL, and Kevin Cramer of Hudson, FL. In addition to his children, he loved his nephew, Ryan Poole of Sparta, NJ as a son. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Anica Douglass, Matthew Turnage, Lianne Gerry, Richard Cramer, and Benjamin Mueller. David was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Janesville, WI. Interment will be in Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton, WI. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, at the FUNERAL HOME. A small service was conducted in Greenville, TN on December 28, 2021, where he resided with his wife, Pamela Wells. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
