Harvard, IL - David Alan Ainger, 64, of Harvard passed away peacefully after a short illness on Monday, November 8th. David was born on February 10, 1957, son of the late Alan and Gladys Ainger.
David was married to Carol (Baker) for 42 years, and is survived by sons, Alan (Katie) and Alex; grandpa to: Kyle, Jake, and Ava; and loving brother to sister, Nancy (Doc) of Morton, IL. David has a large family with many nieces, nephews, and cousins, plus countless friends which are like an extended family. He was preceded in death by parents; brother, George; sister, Mary (Mike); and Uncle Elbert.
David was born and grew up on a dairy farm on State Line Road. He dedicated his life to feeding all of the farm's animals. You would always find David sitting in a skid loader, or tractor with the TMR grinding feed, or talking on the phone. He loved being a part of everyone's day-to-day activities.
David graduated from Alden-Hebron, Class of 1975. He went to University Wisconsin-Madison for the Farm Industry Short Course. He was active in the community by volunteering as a 4-H leader from 1989 to 2003, Superintendent of the Horticulture Department at the McHenry County Fair, and President of the McHenry/Lake Holstein Club. He enjoyed going to the local fairs, and watching the grandkids show their animals.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McHenry County Fair Foundation in David Ainger's name toward improvements for the dairy barn. Their address is 12015 Country Club Rd., Woodstock, IL 60098. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 15, from 4pm to 8pm at Saunders & McFarlin, 107 West Sumner Street, Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral service is on Tuesday, November 16, at Alden United Methodist Church, 16532 Hwy 173 Harvard, IL 60033. Visitation begins at 10am with service to follow at 11am. Interment will be in Linn-Hebron Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.For more information, call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.