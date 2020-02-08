October 22, 1949 - February 2, 2020

Evansville, WI -- David A. Sullivan, age 70, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born in Sparta on October 22, 1949, the son of Gerald and Dolores (Hutchens) Sullivan. He graduated from Brodhead High School in 1967. David served 4 years with the Marine Corps. He married Denise Pinnow on April 29, 1972. David married Jeanette Wedig on June 2, 1979. He worked for 35 years at General Motors before retiring. David was a volunteer EMT and Fireman with the Brooklyn Fire Department for 21 years. He loved fishing, camping, and golfing, and all things Wisconsin sports, Go Pack Go! He enjoyed playing fast track with his wife (AND WINNING). David was the most kind, sincere, loving person you could ever meet. Most importantly his family and friends meant the world to him.

David is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette; mother, Dolores Sullivan; four children: Cherilyn (Paul) Venden, Jaime (Roger) Hendrickson, Justin (Erin) Sullivan, and Corinne (John) Lloyd; seven grandchildren: Jordyn Venden, Jazmine Perkins, Kale Hendrickson, Claire Sullivan, Amelia Sullivan, Brianna Lloyd and Jeremy Lloyd; mother-in-law, Eileen Wedig; siblings: Rod (Lynette) Sullivan, Pam (Bob) Cummings, Gerry (Glen) Johnson, Karen (Kevin) McKinney, Gene (Deb) Sullivan, and Pat (Jacqui) Sullivan; numerous other brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Sullivan; father-in-law, Maurice Wedig; grandson, Jackson D. Sullivan; and brother-in-law, Clayton Elliott.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH, Evansville. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the CHURCH. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com