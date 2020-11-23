December 11, 1925 - November 18, 2020
Janesville, WI - David A. Reid, 94, of Janesville, passed away on November, 18, 2020. He was born on December, 11, 1925, the son of Archie and Daisy (Binnie) Reid. After graduating from Janesville High School, Dave proudly served in the Army in WWII. After returning to Janesville, he worked on the family farm, as a Deputy Sheriff for Rock County and for GM where he retired.
Dave married the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth (Susie) Otto on September 15, 1951. They had four children: Sue Truman of Janesville, Dan (Paula) Reid of Pensacola, FL, Bruce (Peg) Reid, of Port St Lucie, FL and Steve (Joyce) Reid of Waunakee, WI. Dave is survived by his children, grandchildren Katie (Brian) Nail, Nicole (Roy) Johnson, Jennifer (Scott) Taylor, Katie (Chris) Padoan, Bonnie (Eddie) Soto, Jennifer (Anthony) Albritton, Glenn Reid, Randy Reid, Samantha Reid and 11 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to ECHO, 65 S. High St., Janesville, WI 53548. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, WI 53548. For on-line obituary and condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com.