David A. "Dave" Olsen

Janesville, WI - David "Dave" A. Olsen, age 59, of Janesville, entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital. He was born on September 3, 1962, the son of Larry and Janalee (Olson) Olsen. David liked riding motorcycles and was in a motorcycle club with his friends. He loved his grandson Kayson very much who he was looking forward to meeting in person very soon. He enjoyed collecting many different things and always joked around with his friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Dunn of Michigan; a grandson, Kayson of Michigan; his father, Larry Olsen; 3 sisters: Tracie (Kurt) Linck, Lorie Olsen and Sandy (Tom) Yungerman; nephews: Zachary and Alexander Linck, Logan and Hayden Yungerman, all of Janesville. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jan; his grandparents; and an uncle, Mike Olsen.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. APFEL WOLFE FUENRAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
David lived his life by a saying he came up with: W.I.T.A.F.Y.H. - Whatever it takes always follow your heart.
