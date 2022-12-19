David A. Behling

June 12, 1953 - December 15, 2022

JANESVILLE, WI - David A. Behling, age 69 of Janesville passed away at his home on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was born at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit, WI on June 12, 1953, the son of William and Gloria (Austin) Behling. He grew up in Beloit until the family moved to the Janesville area where he graduated in 1971 from Parker High School. Following graduation, he attended Milton College.