JANESVILLE, WI - David A. Behling, age 69 of Janesville passed away at his home on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was born at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit, WI on June 12, 1953, the son of William and Gloria (Austin) Behling. He grew up in Beloit until the family moved to the Janesville area where he graduated in 1971 from Parker High School. Following graduation, he attended Milton College.
Dave married Charlene A. "Char" Granger at First Christian Church, Janesville, on December 9, 1972. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He was employed by K Mart, Furniture and Appliance Village and for 27 years in sales by Gordie Boucher Ford & Lincoln prior to retiring in August 2019.
Dave was a member of Rock Prairie United Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed bowling and golfing as well as attending his son and his nephew's baseball games. Above all else, his greatest joy came from spending time with family.
Dave Behling is survived by his wife, Charlene "Char" Behling; sons, Brian (Bridgette) Behling of Washington, DC, and Troy (Amanda Schneider) Behling of Janesville; grandchildren, Grayson and Lola Behling; brother, Donald Behling of Beloit; sister, Diane (Butch) Sowinski of Rhinelander, WI; step-siblings: Matthew Finnegan, Anne Bauman, Laura (Tim) Hauser, all of Beloit, Barbara Whitney Nelson of Loves Park, IL, Michael Whitney of LasVegas, NV, Kathy (Gary) Johnson of Machesney Park, IL, and Greg Huffman of Sarasota, FL; sister-in-law, Mary Granger of Seal Beach, CA; brother-in-law, John (Jon-Ann) Granger of Siesta Key, FL; several nephews, nieces and great-nephews; numerous cousins and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, William and Gloria Behling, and in-laws, Charles and Lola Granger, Dave was preceded in death by step-mothers, Bunny (Finnegan) Behling and Betty (Whitney) Behling; siblings, Mary Terese Finnegan and Michael Finnegan; sisters-in-law, Connie Behling and Marie Behling.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at ROCK PRAIRIE UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 8605 East County Road A, Janesville. Pastor Paul Boostrom will officiate. A visitation will be held at the CHURCH from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services on Tuesday, December 20th. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rock County Cancer Coalition or Rock Prairie United Presbyterian Church.
The Behling family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
