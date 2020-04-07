February 14, 1934 - April 4, 2020
West Palm Beach, FL -- David A. Anderson, 86, passed away peacefully with his wife Nancy and daughter, Linda Brueggen by his side on April 4, 2020 at home in West Palm Beach, FL. David lived most of his life in the Janesville, Milton and Beaver Dam area. After retiring from GM, David and Nancy became snowbirds, and enjoyed winters in Florida and summers in Wisconsin surrounded by children, grandchildren and wonderful friends. He loved fishing, golf and of course the Green Bay Packers! He especially loved time with his family and friends. During the summer months, you could find them at the lake. He was a founding member of Hope Lutheran Church in Milton, where he loved singing in the church choir.
David leaves behind "The Love of his Life" Nancy J. Anderson; and children: Linda (Don) Brueggen, Jeff (Carol) Johnson, Derrick, Doug, David (Kierstin), DiAnne (Ray) Smith, Dawn; grandchildren: Aleda, Adam, Ian, Lou, Elizabeth, Adam, Alex, Alyssa, Issabella, Caiden, Cohen, Mitchell, Benjamin; great-grandchildren: Max, Evan, Julia, Hadley, Jackson, Jonathan and Isaac; sister, Marlene Lease; sister-in-law, Mary Anderson; beloved nephew, Jimmy; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In the meantime, hug those you love.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home
Special thanks to their amazing friends, both in Florida and Wisconsin - especially Charlie and Linda; Dom and Kathleen; Dennis and Lou; and, of course, Margie.