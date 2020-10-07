October 7, 1948 - September 30, 2020 Rothschild, WI- Daryl Lee Elmer, age 71, of Rothschild, previously of Evansville, died peacefully in his sleep the evening of Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born October 7th, 1948, in Stoughton, WI, the son of Fern (Noggles) and Wilbur (Bill) Elmer. He graduated from Evansville High School in 1966. He married Joyce Briese December 19, 1970, in Coloma. They were married for 32 years until Joyce's death in 2003. Daryl served in the Army Co A 2nd Infantry, Americal Division from 1969 until 1972, fighting in the Vietnam War. He received the following commendations, medals, honors: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Vietnam Service medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantryman's Badge, 2 O/S Bars, EX Badge M60, MM Badge M14, and Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of the Man of Honor Society in Wausau and the VFW Post 6905 in Evansville. After his time in the Army, Daryl returned to live in Evansville and worked until retirement at General Motors. He moved to Rothschild Wisconsin to be closer to his grandchildren. Daryl is survived by two daughters, Teresa (Marty) Johnson of Eau Claire, WI and Heather (David) Hainz of Chili, WI; his brother Larry (Sherry) Elmer; six grandchildren, Maia, Teegan and Trygve Johnson and Antoine, Hailey and Aleigha Hainz. Daryl was very proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed any time that he spent with them. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews. Daryl was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce and his parents, Fern Bullard and Wilbur (Bill) Elmer. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday October 7, 2020 in Maple Hill cemetery Evansville with Reverend Randy Krause officiating. Military Honors will follow the service provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville, Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be held following the graveside service at the V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville, Wisconsin. Due to covid 19 restrictions the family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville or to the family. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
