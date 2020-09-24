January 25, 1933 - September 21, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Daryl L. Luchsinger, 87, of Edgerton, WI, passed away at his home on Monday, September 21, 2020. Daryl was born on January 25, 1933 in Madison, WI to the late Baltz and Ina Mae (Gilbertson) Luchsinger. Daryl graduated from Bellville High School with the Class of 1950. He would marry Marian Armstrong in June of 1951. Daryl worked for many years at Dean Foods, and also farmed most his life in the Edgerton area. He enjoyed waterskiing in his younger days, hunting, and worked hard his entire life. He was a member of Fulton Church. After the death of Marian, Daryl married Julia (Armstrong) DaWalt on May 27, 1992 in St. Thomas.
Daryl is survived by his loving wife, Julia Luchsinger of Edgerton; children: Douglas Luchsinger of Edgerton, Diane (John) Waugh of Rockford, IL, Randall Luchsinger of Colorado Springs, CO, Gregg Luchsinger of Edgerton; grandchildren: Brendan (fiancee: Chantelle) Waugh of Sheboygan, WI, Connor Waugh of Aurora, IL, Ryan Luchsinger of Waukesha, WI, Rachael and Matthew Luchsinger of Edgerton; brother, Donovan (Leta) Luchsinger of Brooklyn, WI; nephew, Andrew (Kim) Luchsinger of MN; and many friends. Daryl was preceded in death by his wife, Marian; parents, Ina Mae and Baltz Luchsinger; stepmother, Francis Luchsinger; infant son, Dennis; infant sister, Darlene; brother, Alvin Luchsinger; grandson, Sean Waugh.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Fulton Church. Burial will follow at Fulton Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the services at the church on Monday following Rock County Phase Two 50 % capacity restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Daryl's name to the Fulton Church Awana Club.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton