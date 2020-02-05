Darwin R. Merrit

June 22, 1962 - January 31, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Darwin R. Merritt, age 57, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born in Hammond, Indiana on June 22, 1962; the son of Dale and Edna (Rebow) Merritt. Darwin was married to his loving wife, Jeanne (Glissendorf) Merritt on June 27, 1992. He worked for C & C Concrete for a number of years, before taking a position with U-Haul in Janesville, where he worked for the past eight years. Darwin loved vintage automobiles and was a diehard Packers and Cubs fan.

Darwin is survived by his wife, Jeanne; children: Michelle Glissendorf, Michael (Dana) Kinney, Melissa (Derek) Cruse; grandchildren: Tyler (Korrine) Loft, Morgan Kinney, Benjamin Glissendorf, Samantha Cruse, Zach Cruse, Darryl Cruse; great grandchildren: Kilee, Aryannah, Tori, Cole, Madalyn, and Asher; siblings: Dale (Dawn) Merritt, Denise Brabham, Daniel Merritt, David (Karen) Merritt, Diana Salveggio, and Delisa (Farrell) Ray. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Trevor Jensen; and brother, Doug Merritt.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com