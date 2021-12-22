Darwin Kent Schuette

Born 2/5/47. Passed 12/1/21 at age 74 at his home in De Soto, Wi. Darwin is survived by mother, June Schuette, sons Kent Schuette and Matthew Schuette and daughter Melissa (Schuette) Elliott, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, sisters Wanda Schueler, Charlotte Smith. Joan Heinze, Anna Schuette-Reid, brother Erwin Schuette and nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by father, Walter Schuette and granddaughter Jalissa Elliott. Darwin served in the US Navy during the Viet Nam War. He loved motorcycles (riding, racing, and building). Was the owner of a custom motorcycle shop in San Diego and Janesville and was well known for his custom bikes. He was also an innovator in the Harley Davidson drag racing community in San Diego. He was a skilled machinist, mechanic, welder, and fabricator, passing those skills along to his son Kent. He also enjoyed fishing and the outdoors which he passed along to his son Matthew. He was musically talented like his sisters and played the guitar.
The past few years were difficult for Darwin, and we pray that he can now rest is peace.
Service will be held on December 29, 2021, at Bethel Baptist church (3300 Mt Zion Ave, Janesville WI, 53546) at 10:00 am.
To plant a tree in memory of Darwin Schuette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
