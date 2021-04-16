April 12, 2021
Salisbury, NC - Darrell L. Norder, 71, who lived in Rock County, Wisconsin until his retirement three years ago, died at his home in Salisbury, NC on Monday, April 12, 2021. Darrell was born at Monroe, WI to Shirley and Clarence Norder in 1949, and moved to Janesville with his family when he was a small child. Darrell attended Craig High School until 1966, when he began his service with the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served three tours of duty in Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Silver Star for his service. Darrell and Diana LaVelle of Edgerton were married in 1970. Diana died in 2020. Darrell was known as a master auto mechanic, and was very active as a stock car driver along with his son Todd, who lives in North Carolina, and grandson, Ty.
Darrell is also survived by his mother, Shirley Norder of Janesville; a sister, Debra Smith of Janesville; and a sister, Dianna (Jerry) McCullough of Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Danny and Dean Norder.
Private service will be held in North Carolina.