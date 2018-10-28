October 21, 1944 - October 22, 2018
Delavan, WI -- Darrell Keith Stickney, 74, of Delavan, WI, died on October 22, 2018, at Aurora Medical Center in Elkhorn. His loving wife Joyce, daughter Julie, and Aunt Betty were at his side. Darrell was born in Elkhorn on October 21, 1944, to Wilbur and Dorothy (Karow) Stickney. Living in Williams Bay during his early years, the family later moved to Delavan, where Darrell graduated from Delavan-Darien High School in 1962. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1965, and served for four years in the Philippines and Vietnam. Darrell returned to the United States following his military service. He married Joyce Kronwall on July 1, 1972, at Luther Memorial Church in Delavan. In 1973, they moved to Inglewood, California, where Darrell attended Northrop Institute of Technology and received his Airframe and Powerplant certification. Two years later, they returned to Delavan where they raised their children, Travis, Julie, and Tanner. Darrell worked as an electrician for A.O. Smith Corporation, Zerand Corp., and Beloit Corp. He retired in 2005, and thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years. Darrell and Joyce were happy to spend the winter months in their second home in Fort Myers, FL. They also enjoyed traveling with their good friends on various cruises, and to many European destinations. Darrell also developed skills in digital photography, which became a favorite hobby. He loved taking drives through the countryside in his red Ford pick-up truck, and photographing the scenery. He was a loving husband, father, family member, and friend, and he will be greatly missed.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Julie; and son, Tanner; by brothers, Larry (Jody) and Bob (Karen); and by many nieces and nephews. Joyce's aunt, Betty Bauman, was special to him. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Phyllis; brothers, Bill and Bruce; and son, Travis.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home of Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorials in Darrell's name to the Special Olympics Wisconsin, 2310 Crossroads Drive, Suite 1000, Madison, WI 53718, or to the Wisconsin Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 6737 West Washington Street, Suite 2100, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
