July 31, 1930 - June 9, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Darrell Herbert Block, age 89, of Janesville, WI, was lovingly welcomed home by the Almighty Father on June 9, 2020. Darrell was born July 31, 1930 in New Glarus, WI to Ben and Anna (Abbott) Block. Stationed in Germany during the Korean War, he served honorably in the Army Infantry as a Corporal. He remained a member of the VFW for the rest of his life. Upon completion of his military service, Darrell worked the family farm before he was hired at General Motors, retiring after 36 years.
He married his lifelong love, Dolores Ann Isely, on November 17, 1956 in Dubuque, IA. Together they welcomed three children - Diane (Eugene) Wellman, Daryle (Anne) Block, Dale (Lisa) Block - and devotedly assisted in the upbringing of Wanda (Ken) Slack and Jerry (Betty) Isely. Darrell was adored by his eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. He lives on in the hearts of his sister, Delma Block-Stamps; brother-in-law, Paul Jackson; sister-in-law, Mary Block; and numerous nieces and nephews. Darrell enjoyed being there for family and friends and appreciating the simple things in life. He made the most of his retirement years which always included a house full of children that kept him on his toes and with a smile on his face. Upon his arrival to the eternal paradise he was embraced by his mother and father, brother (Eldon Block), sister (Janice Block- Jackson), brother-in-law (Bud Stamps) and Jerry Isely. Although he will be thoroughly missed by all, we are grateful for the abundant time we spent with him.
Celebration of Life will be planned for the near future.