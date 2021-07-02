September 13, 1941 - June 25, 2021Janesville, WI - Darrell Bacon, 79, a resident of Janesville, passed away in Webster, Texas, on June 25, 2021. He was born in Janesville, WI, on September 13, 1941, the eldest son of Floyd Alanson and Theresa Elizabeth (Lyke) Bacon. Darrell graduated from Michigan Technological University in 1967. While at Tech, he met Mary Jane Laru and married her in Baltic, Michigan on November 9, 1963. Theirs was a loving bond that lasted for 36 years until Mary’s passing in 2000. He was also preceded in death by daughter Sarah Jane, his parents, brothers John and Ron and his sister-in-law Anita Bacon. Darrell is survived by his sons David (Shari), and Jeffrey (Vickie); grandchildren Katrina (Brian) Sonier, Alex (Heather) Gradel, and Pablo Bacon; and great grandchildren Madalyn, Sarah Jane, and Logan Sonier. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
