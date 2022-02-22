Clinton, WI - Darrell A. Green, age 73, of Clinton, WI, died Friday, February 18, 2022 at his home. He was born June 18, 1948 to Charles and Leatrice (Wadel) Green in Beloit, WI. Darrell graduated from Hononegah High School, Class of 1966. He was drafted into the U.S. Army, and served his Country until his honorable discharge. Darrell married Pamela S. Vander Kooi on May 28, 1971 in Rockford. He worked as an Assembler for Warner Electric for 40 years, retiring in 2006. Darrell was an accomplished bowler, participating in many local and regional leagues and tournaments. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan, and usually lamented after each team's season that "next year will be our year." Pam and Darrell enjoyed many annual autumn trips around the Midwest to "take in the fall colors." Darrell will be remembered as a wonderful husband who cared for his family.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Green; his children: Christopher Green, Michelle (Michael) Wales and Nicholas Green; two grandsons, Michael and Merrick Wales; his two sisters, Diana Rasmussen and Debra (Steve) Sly; his brother, Duane (Holly) Green; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Mercy Hospice for the care they gave Darrell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Darlene (Stanley) Lathrop, his nephew, Joshua Lathrop and his niece, Nichole Sly.
Darrell's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday February 24, 2022in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Visitation will be Thursday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Full Military Burial Rites will follow the service in the funeral home parking lot. Burial will be private. Please share a memory or a condolence with family on our website.