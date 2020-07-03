March 26, 1935 - June 30, 2020
Milton, WI -- Darold M. Pettit, 85, of Milton, WI, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Edgerton Care Center. Darold was born on March 26, 1935 in Minnesota to the late Franze and Lillian (Muenchow) Pettit. On June 30, 1956 in Minnesota, Darold married Beverly Kruger and they would celebrate 64 years together. Darold worked for many years as a car and equipment owner/dealer at Pettit's Truck and Equipment. Darold and Bev liked to travel in their motor home with each other and with their grandchildren. They traveled to Florida for winters, and to Minnesota to see grandchildren during the summers camping, and we can't forget their seasonal campsite for many years at Lakeview. He liked camping, and would always make breakfast for camping neighbors, friends and family. He had fishing buddies that he caught fish, with and would have an outdoor fish fry on the grill (or cheating a little with the electric cooking equipment) always outside, come rain or shine. Darold and Bev also enjoyed snowmobile trips with their good friends to Yellowstone. His sense of humor was great with a contagious laugh. He loved to pick on people in the funniest ways. He raced stock cars from a young age, and taught his 2 sons the ropes of driving and fixing race cars when they were 15. Darold lived his life to the fullest and always had fun with friends and family.
Darold is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Pettit of Milton, WI; children: Charles (Pat) Pettit of Milton, Gary (Jane) Pettit of Milton, Sherry Koep of Milton; grandchildren: Jake (Allison) Pettit, Ginger (Steve) Hagemann, Scott Koep, Sarah (Mike) Young, Stephanie (Mike) Breth; great-grandchildren: Kendra, Macie, Wyatt, Saige, Weston, Adeline; sisters, Evelyn (Steve) Toth of Minnesota, and Carol (Tom) Stuart of Minnesota; sister-in-law, Betty Pettit; and many nieces; nephews; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Leroy Pettit.
Memorials services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton with Pastor Collette Gould officiating. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton assisting the family. A lunch will follow the service at Lakeview Bar and Grill.
