August 15, 1939 - February 13, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Darlene S. Anderson, 79, of Delavan, WI, died Wednesday February 13, 2019 at Delavan Heath Care Center, Delavan. She was born August 15, 1939 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late John H. and Charlotte (Vitkus) Anderson. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, drawing and painting.

Darlene is survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia "Pat" Anderson of Elkhorn, WI; two nieces and a nephew: Jeff (Roxanne) Anderson, Lori (Tom) Hartz and Lynda (David) Slavens; several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Anderson.

Memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, with Chaplain Laura Whitten officiating. Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home, 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery Lake Geneva, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.