August 15, 1939 - February 13, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Darlene S. Anderson, 79, of Delavan, WI, died Wednesday February 13, 2019 at Delavan Heath Care Center, Delavan. She was born August 15, 1939 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late John H. and Charlotte (Vitkus) Anderson. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, drawing and painting.

Darlene is survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia "Pat" Anderson of Elkhorn, WI; two nieces and a nephew: Jeff (Roxanne) Anderson, Lori (Tom) Hartz and Lynda (David) Slavens; several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Anderson.

Memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, with Chaplain Laura Whitten officiating. Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home, 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery Lake Geneva, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse