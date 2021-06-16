Darlene R. Jackson

March 13, 1932 - June 7, 2021
Janesville, WI - Darlene Ruth Jackson, age 89, a longtime resident of Janesville, passed away Monday evening, June 7, 2021 at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville. She was born March 13, 1932 in Augusta, WI, the daughter of the late Lester and Olive (Terry) Benway. On April 1, 1950, she was married to Clayton J. Jackson in Edgerton. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2001.
Darlene was an Avon Lady for many years and gained many loyal customers and friends. She had a very special love of horses and Clayton always made sure she had a horse of her own! She was an avid gardener and was an excellent cook. Her home was always immaculate and beautiful. She loved traveling and RV'ing. She had traveled to Egypt and had most recently visited China.
She is survived by her 3 children, Vicky (Dennis) Selvog, of Janesville, Steve Jackson, of Ojibwa, WI, and Diane (Dennis) Warner, of Montello, WI; her 5 grandchildren, Melissa (Chad) Selvog-Perkins, Jessica (Brandon) Southwick, Becky Selvog, Cyrus Johnson, and Clayton Jackson; 3 step-granddaughters, Leah, Elizabeth, and Hannah; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; her 2 brothers, Francis Benway, of Idaho, and Stanley (Doris) Benway, of Iowa; her sister, Lois Collins, of Augusta, GA; her dear longtime friend, Ron Zabel, of Janesville; and by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Benway, and her sister-in-law, Betty Benway.
Memorial services for Darlene may be planned for a later date.
The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting her family with arrangements.