November 26, 1934 - January 24, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Darlene J. Oldenburg, age 84, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, January 24, 2019, after a massive heart attack. Darlene was born in Chicago, November 26, 1934, to the late Gladys Stevens and Walter Fulton. She was raised by her mother and beloved step-father, Harry Sanborn. On April 24, 1954, she was married to Walter Oldenburg. Along with her twinkly hazel eyes, infectious laugh and smile, "blonded hair," as she used to put it, and youthful disposition, Darlene always seemed decades younger than she actually was. She loved dancing with her friends, and did so right up to her last few months. She was warm, had a good sense of humor, and occasionally displayed a streak of mischievousness (she redefined the word "unique"). She was always thinking of others, whether celebrating birthdays or Christmas, visiting people in the hospital, or inviting folks over to chat (this is what she valued most: people's time). She always bragged about her sons, daughter, grandkids and great grandkids, and many times said she had obtained her greatest desire in life: raising four healthy children. She was an excellent cook, a circus clown at one time, a secretary, and much more; but most of all, she was a loving mom and grandmother. She is now home with her Savior, Jesus Christ, whom she and her friend, Rosie, began worshipping in Beloit as teenagers. Scripture says that everyone will know you are a disciple by how you love one another (John 13:35). Darlene Oldenburg was surely love incarnate.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Thomas) Alwin-Popp; by her three sons, Bryan Oldenburg, Daniel (Joan) Oldenburg, and Matthew (Barbra) Oldenburg; her seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, whom she adored to the end. Besides her parents and step-father, she was preceded in death by three sons, who died in infancy.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 612 N. Randall Ave., with Rev. James Johnson officiating. Memorial visitation will take place from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville (608)752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com