Darlene M. Papcke

May 19, 1936 - November 17, 2022

Delavan, WI - Darlene M. Papcke, age 86, of Delavan passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at home. She was born on May 19, 1936 to Arthur and Vera (Greene) Kuhnke. Darlene was adopted by her Aunt Gladys and Uncle Lawrence Kuhnke shortly after birth. She graduated from Elkhorn High School Class of 1954. Darlene was united in marriage to Ken Papcke on September 24, 1960 in Elkhorn, WI. Ken passed away on March 28, 2014. Darlene worked at Oaks Manufacturing, Sears Catalog, Wickes Lumber, and Stans Lumber. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, feeding the birds and squirrels, maintaining her yard, and in her younger days she competed in dance skates.

