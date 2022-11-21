Delavan, WI - Darlene M. Papcke, age 86, of Delavan passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at home. She was born on May 19, 1936 to Arthur and Vera (Greene) Kuhnke. Darlene was adopted by her Aunt Gladys and Uncle Lawrence Kuhnke shortly after birth. She graduated from Elkhorn High School Class of 1954. Darlene was united in marriage to Ken Papcke on September 24, 1960 in Elkhorn, WI. Ken passed away on March 28, 2014. Darlene worked at Oaks Manufacturing, Sears Catalog, Wickes Lumber, and Stans Lumber. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, feeding the birds and squirrels, maintaining her yard, and in her younger days she competed in dance skates.
Darlene is survived by her 2 daughters; Donna Gallagher and Sheri (Steve) Papcke, 3 grandchildren; Jamie Gallagher, Brandon (Morgan) Papcke, and Andrew (Alyssa) Gasch; great-grandchildren, Brittany (John) Gallagher, Alex Papcke, Brayden Gallagher, Ethan Papcke, and Carter Papcke; great great grandchildren, Eric Hunter, and Kaleb Hunter; and a brother, Rodger (Carmella) Kuhnke.
Darlene is preceded in death by her husband, Ken; children, Mike and Penny Jo; grandson, Jason Papcke; her birth parents; her adoptive parents, Gladys and Lawrence; four siblings, Dallas, Merritt, Laverne, and Doris; and stepfather, John Duncan.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at East Delavan Union Cemetery. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Papcke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
