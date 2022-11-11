Darlene M. (Hanson) Olson

JANESVILLE, WI - Darlene Mae Olson, age 97 of Janesville passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born on August 13, 1925, in Red Mound, Vernon County, WI, the daughter of John M. and Lizzie A. (Johnson) Hanson. She grew up in the Red Mound area until moving to Viroqua, WI.
During World War II, Darlene lived in Milwaukee where she worked as a Rosey The Riveter. After moving to Janesville, she met and later married Olaf W. Olson. They were married at First Lutheran Church in Janesville on March 30, 1946. Darlene was a homemaker and sold Avon Products for many years. She was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church and was active in its women's groups. She was a member of Sons of Norway Nordland Lodge while the group was in Janesville.
Darlene Olson is survived by her daughter, Linda (Gary) Fisher of Milton; son, David (Val) Olson of Milton; grandchildren, Daniel (Trisha) Fisher, Melisa (Cal) Castleberry, and Chris (Maria) Olson; and eight great-grandchildren.
Darlene was preceded in in death by her husband, Olaf Olson on July 19, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and eight brothers and sisters, Johnny Hanson, Inga Schiefelbein, Katie Fredendall, Lester Hanson, Leslie Hanson, Richard Hanson, Alvin Hanson and Donald Hanson.
Darlene's family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the Rock Haven Nursing Home staff for the wonderful care she received.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, November 14, 2022, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville. Rev. James Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on Monday, November 14th from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow the services in Milton Lawns Memorial Park.
The Olson family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
