Darlene M. (Hanson) Olson

August 13, 1925 - November 10, 2022

JANESVILLE, WI - Darlene Mae Olson, age 97 of Janesville passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born on August 13, 1925, in Red Mound, Vernon County, WI, the daughter of John M. and Lizzie A. (Johnson) Hanson. She grew up in the Red Mound area until moving to Viroqua, WI.

