July 3, 1938 - February 19, 2021
Milton, WI - Darlene M. Foreman, age 82, passed away Friday, February 19th at her home in Milton.
Her genuinely kind personality, her love of animals, and the pride she had in her family are just a few of the many qualities that she will be remembered for. Darlene was born on July 3rd, 1938 in Green Bay, WI and her parents were Phyllis and Curtis Williquette. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1957 and in November of 1960 she married Jon (Butch) Stanley Foreman, Sr. They were married for 28 years, and together they had three children. Darlene worked for 30+ years in the insurance industry before she retired from MGM Insurance of Janesville in 2003.
Darlene is survived by her daughters Micki (Jon) Sockness of Milton and Marcy Lipstreuer of Twin Lakes. Also her grandchildren; Joe (Kim) Bonavia, Erin (Mitch) Weberpal, Craig (Alyssa) Kudrna, Whitney (Jared) Wiese, Ryan Lipstreuer, Austin (Brianna) Bittorf, and Megan Lipstreuer. She's also survived by her great-grandchildren; Ensley Weberpal, Landry Weberpal, Grayson Bittorf, Lincoln Wiese, Amelia Bittorf, and Porter Wiese. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Jon (Jonny) S. Foreman, and her former husband, Butch.
While Darlene's sweet demeanor is what many will recall when reflecting on her life, those who knew her well will also remember her spark. Darlene loved to reminisce about all of the fun she used to have with her friends and family way back when, especially the memories made while living on Clear Lake. Every year she would say that they put up the beer tent in Milton just special for her July 3rd birthday so that she could have a Pabst Blue Ribbon to celebrate. In recent years though, a wild night for Darlene was watching her great-grandchildren run around like crazy before heading home to snuggle her dog and kitty and connecting with people she knew on Facebook. Her legacy will forever live on in her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private remembrance. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made in Darlene's name to Paddy's Paws Animal Rescue at 14 Sherman Ave. E in Fort Atkinson, as it's the place where she got her rescue dog and companion - Sashi. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.