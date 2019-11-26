Darlene Larson

April 23, 1943 - November 24, 2019

Janesville -- Darlene (Indermuehle) Larson, 76, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019 after living life to the fullest while managing the progression of Parkinson's disease. Darlene was born April 23, 1943, in Hartford, WI, where she also graduated high school. She married her high school sweetheart, David Larson, on June 21, 1964, who preceded her in death. She obtained her Masters Degree in Library & Information Studies from UW-Madison and enjoyed her time as a business education teacher and librarian at several public schools. Darlene had passion for her family, their get togethers, creative games, scrapbooking, drumming, yoga/tai chi, reiki, line dancing, and her life long love of horses, which she was able to care and ride on her farm as well as trail riding throughout the state.

She is survived by her sons Dylan (Abby) of FL, Dan (Sue) of Janesville and her two beloved grandchildren Sophie, Kade (Zoe), and 3 great grandchildren, along with a brother, her two sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and remembrance of life will be planned for late May / early June 2020, when her horse riding ceremony can be honored. Her family is grateful for the care and comforts that Cedar Crest and Agrace Hospice Care has provided to her over many years. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville, Wisconsin is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook please visit: www.866allfaiths.com.