Whitewater, WI - Age 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Clearview Home, Delafield.
Darlene was born May 3, 1937, in Chicago to Alvene (Wright) and Edward J. Custin. Darlene was educated in the Chicago public school system, graduating from Hirsch High School in 1955. As a young girl she enjoyed ballet and trained into her teenage years under the direction of Berenice Holmes. Darlene enjoyed her family, quilting and was a long-time member of the Christian Science Church where in later years she enjoyed religious studies. She and her husband enjoyed concerts at UW-W Young Auditorium.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 60 years, John D. Varnes and her three children Debbie Nelson (Tim Nelson), Laura Goodenough (Frank Goodenough) and David Varnes (Bernadette Varnes) and six grandchildren: Carissa, Michael, John, Oleg, Kevin and David and six great-grandchildren: Preston, Christopher, Lilly, Cayden, Trowa and Oliver.
In addition to her parents, Darlene is preceded in death by siblings: Martha Ekenberg, Richard Custin, Dolores Custin and Jack Custin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Clearview Home, Inc located in Delafield, WI. No formal funeral services will be held.
