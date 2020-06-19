January 11, 1936 - May 2, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Darlene Jacobson, age 84, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Our House Memory Care. She was born in Edgerton on January 11, 1936, the daughter of Lawrence and Rosetta (Stubbe) Schultz. She married Norman Jacobson in the summer of 1956, and he preceded her in death in October of 1984. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
Darlene is survived by her four children: Brenda (Eran) Waite, Charlotte Christianson, Fred Jacobson, and Tab (Cathy) Jacobson; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Schultz; four sisters: Betty Kettle, Barbara Moses, Shirley Hume, and Doris Schroeder; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers: Eugene, Ronald, and Wallace Schultz.
Private Family services will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A Celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Darlene's family wishes to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice for the tremendours care given to her and the support given to her family.