Delavan, WI - Darlene E. Sterken, of Delavan, WI passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, November 1, 2021.
Darlene was born November 11, 1932 in Elkhorn, WI. She was the daughter of George and Laura (Deisinger) Reed. She was one of thirteen children. Her parents, and all her sisters and brothers except Mildred Boness, Dale (Virginia) Reed, and Vernon (Beverly) Reed precede her in death.
Darlene was married to Wayne R. Sterken on February 15, 1980. They lived on a farm just outside the City of Delavan and their blended family included eight children; Michael (Christine) Randall, Debbie (Steve) Decker, Dawn (Michael) Starck, Tina (Mitchell) Shafer, Jeffrey (Debbie) Sterken, Janet Sterken, Kevin (Amy) Sterken, and Hope (Jenn) Sterken. Together, Wayne and Darlene were blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Darlene will be greatly missed by all her family.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Monday at the church. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Sterken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.