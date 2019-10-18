Darlene Benway

March 1, 1934 - October 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Darlene M. Benway, age 85, of Janesville died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her home. She was born in Janesville on March 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Emma and Leonard Landsvork. Darlene attended school in Janesville, and graduated from Janesville High School. Darlene worked for Parker Pen, retiring in 1999, after 41 years of dedicated employment. Darlene will be remembered for her beautiful smile, wonderful sense of humor, and her love for family. She loved taking long walks and scenic rides in the country. Her most cherished times were celebrations at home with her children and grandchildren. Much of her time was spent gardening and keeping her yard beautiful. She also enjoyed bowling for many years with the "girls." Darlene enriched the lives of those around her and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her four children: her daughter, Terri (David) Graham, of Janesville; her three sons: James and Robert of Janesville and Greg (Kris Glos) of Beloit; her ten grandchildren: Ross, Seth, Bessie Jo, Meghan, Adam, Amanda (Jeremy), Carly, Mitchell, Dylan, and Jacy; four great-grandchildren; many special nieces and nephews; and her furry friends and companions: Lady, Buddy, and Foxy. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by seven siblings: Willard, William, Donald, Walter, Roland, Richard, and Lois.

A Memorial Service honoring and celebrating Darlene's life will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

A very special thank you to the doctors and staff at SSM Health Dean Clinic, and everyone at SSM Home Health Hospice for their care and compassion given to Darlene and her family during her final journey. All of you are true Angels!