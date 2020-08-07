January 9, 1933 - August 4, 2020
Sharon, WI -- Darlene A. Hertel was born January 9, 1933 in Ontario, WI, to Horace E. and Bonnie (Stoikes) Mains. She passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton. Darlene lived in Sharon for over 70 years, where she met her husband, George. They were married for 59 years before his passing in 2010. She loved to dance and listen to George play music every Saturday night for years. She also loved to bowl, and often enjoyed her gin martinis. For medical reasons, in 2019, she moved to Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton, WI, where she shared her wit and humor with the staff until her passing.
Darlene is survived by her children, Theresa Earnest and Larry (Belinda) Hertel; grandchildren: Joshua (Carlee) Koerner, Jared Koerner, Kyle (Lizzie) Earnest, Ryan Earnest, Ben (Miranda) Hertel, and Nathan (Missy) Hertel; sister Linda Krause. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, George; daughter, Cindy, and brother, Jack Mains.
There was a private burial at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to Sharon Fire and Rescue. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171