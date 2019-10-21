Darlene A. Brown

October 10, 1934 - October 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Darlene A. (Dominy) Brown, age 85, a lifelong resident of Janesville, passed away Friday afternoon, October 18, 2019 at her home. She was born October 10, 1934 in Janesville, the daughter of the late Ivan W. and Dorothy L. (Miller) Dominy. She attended St. Patrick's Grade School and was a graduate of Janesville High School. She worked at what she referred to as the "dime store" while still in school, and later worked at Fisher Body in the office. Darlene married William V. "Bill" Brown at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and became a fulltime mom and home maker. She became a Den Mother in Cub Scouts, was a member of the Altar Society, and helped start the Bingo program that lasted over 3 decades. She also ran the Christian Book and Gift Store at St. Patrick's.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Bill; her three sons: Jeff (Sandy Hartl) Brown, Steve (Cora Babcock) Brown, and Phillip "Flip" (JoAnne) Brown, all of Janesville; her brother, Francis Dominy; her sister-in-law, Jeannette Dominy; her brother-in-law, David (Gloria) Brown; her four grandchildren: Brandy (Matt) Musgrove, Karlie (fiance, Bryan Passon) Brown, Ali Brown, and Tyler Brown; her two great-grandchildren, Jade and Justin Musgrove; nieces; nephews; and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Ralph Dominy and Jack Dominy.

Funeral services with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 315 Cherry St. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the CHURCH.

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville www.whitcomb-lynch.com

We, her family, on behalf of Darlene and ourselves, would like to publicly thank all those who made it possible to, at times, struggle but enjoy this last year of Darlene's life. We would like to especially thank her doctor, Dr. Jane Anderson who provided a level of service that isn't seen these days; Dr. Merle Rust, neurosurgeon from Mercy who set up a plan of attack; the incredibly talented neurosurgeon, Dr. Mustafa K. Baskaya and his excellent staff at UW Hospital and Clinics; the too numerous to mention list of caretakers and rehabilitation personnel of Rock Haven; and the care givers of Agrace Hospice and Brightstar in her final months. We appreciate and thank you all!