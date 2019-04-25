December 20th, 1928 - April 20, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Darleen Lois Polley, age 90, of Janesville passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born December 20, 1928 in Janesville, the daughter of the late George and Marjorie (Anderson) Gollnik. Darleen graduated from Janesville High School and later married George William Polley on July 18, 1953. Darleen loved her family immensely, and taught us about strength, love and faith. She was an adoring mother, doting grandmother, great-grandmother and a wonderful friend to anyone who was fortunate to have known her. Her three grandsons and two great-grandsons brought her much joy, spending time with them was all she wanted. Mom had a special sense of humor finding joy in the smallest of things, with never a negative word to say about anyone. She had such a kind and honest way about her that made us strive to be more like her. Mom will be greatly missed, no one could ever compare to our mom. We have so many cherished memories that will stay tucked in our hearts forever. With all the love that we have, we wish you peace in your journey until we meet again.

Darleen is survived by her daughter, Vickie (Greg) Truesdill; their son, Scot (Karlene); great-grandsons, Carson and Landon; her daughter, Julie (Philip) Gusloff; their sons, Drew and Garrett; brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Alice Polley; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Dusik.

Per Darleen's request, her services will be private. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice of Janesville, Wisconsin.

Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service

21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

The family would like to extent a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Rock Haven and Agrace Hospice for the love and care that mom received.