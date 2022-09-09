Burlington, VT - Daren Lee (Drury) McLay, 83, of South Burlington, Vermont passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022 with her husband Richard McLay [JHS Class of '55] by her side. She endured a year-long cardio-pulmonary decline. Our family thanks the nurses and doctors involved in her care at the Hospital in Burlington, Vermont.
Daren was born on October 4, 1938 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Ernest and Wylanta (Honeycomb) Drury. Her mother was going to name her Karen and then decided to be different - Daren Drury would have a subtle impact on all she knew. She grew up in New Richmond, WI, where her father was a family doctor. Daren earned a degree in Medical Technology at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. There she met Richard McLay on a blind date her freshman year. She was 17. They married in 1960, and she worked to put him through engineering graduate school.
The next 61 1/2 years would see them move from coast to coast. They left Madison, Wisconsin for Seattle, Washington and an industrial job. When a teaching job in simulation computing became available at the University of Vermont, they moved and set up house in Essex Junction. Daren thrived there, and when a sabbatical became available for Richard at Cambridge University in England, she packed 15 pieces of luggage and took the family to London and a train north.
As the years passed, Daren led the family back to Vermont for the summers. Her adventurous spirit was still very much alive. The "cabin on Lake Champlain was calling" and one warm summer day with a steady but not too strong wind she even tried sailboarding at the young age of 60. Vermont was a big part of her life.
Daren (Darie) was a longtime resident of Essex Junction, Vermont, where Athens Drive had the "best cross-country ski trail right out our door." But it was the lifelong neighbors that mattered. Cold Spring Road on Champlain's Milton shore also held a special place in her heart. And this feeling extended to the St. Andrews Society of Vermont. She loved their annual Tartan Ball, where she could dress and dance with many true Scottish-rooted friends. Throughout all this however she remained a Wisconsin "Badger."
To understand her character, we need to recall what happened at the Janesville High School 50th class reunion in 2005. Daren was a "visitor," watching and listening to the celebration. When the high school song was sung: "Janesville High School hats off to thee - - - ," she was so astonished that she stared at the crowd. Afterward, she remarked that her husband had come from a "good group."
Family in Janesville is still very important to Daren's memory. Douglas Kirkland McLay and his wife, Katie live on Rock River north of Janesville. Daren was a guest on a number of occasions in their beautiful home. Doug appreciated the strong connection between Daren and his family. He was part of their New Richmond wedding in 1960. He also played a role in their 50th anniversary, a party held in Janesville in 2010, when a polka band was hired from Monroe to entertain. Daren saw us make ice cream at that party with the grandchildren turning the crank on the old ice cream maker.
Daren's three sons benefit from her masterful cooking, her steadiness, her intelligent listening, and her encouragement at every step. Daren was also a quiet artist, reader, musician and lover of animals. Over her lifetime she grew up with six dogs - cockers, shelties and finally, a pug - two cats, and Hans the crow for a short period in her youth in New Richmond. Hans would hold the Cocker Spaniel's tail when they walked together.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Colin "Duke" Drury, MD of New Richmond, as well as her sister-in-law Barb Douglas (Roger Douglas) of Mineral Point Road (Janesville). She is survived by her husband, Richard; her sons: Justin, Court, Brett; and her dear daughter-in-law, Valerie (Justin). The family also includes her granddaughters: Eleanor, Evelyn, Erin and Coraleigh; and her sister-in-law, Marge Belisle in Somerset, Wisconsin. Other family finds her Canadian cousins, Janice and Bill Spring of Burlington, Ontario. She also had numerous nieces and nephews: Margie, John (Cheryl) Douglas, Roger (Sandy) Douglas, Jr., Kirk (Sue) Douglas; nieces: Jeunai (Bill), Danielle (Greg) and Brittany Drury. And, finally: Curly the pug.
A memorial will be held later this year in Janesville with her ashes and a stone being placed in Oakhill Cemetery.
