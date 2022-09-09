Daren Lee "Drury" McLay

October 4, 1938 - May 14, 2022

Burlington, VT - Daren Lee (Drury) McLay, 83, of South Burlington, Vermont passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022 with her husband Richard McLay [JHS Class of '55] by her side. She endured a year-long cardio-pulmonary decline. Our family thanks the nurses and doctors involved in her care at the Hospital in Burlington, Vermont.

