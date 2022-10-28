Darcy Lynn Brick

January 2, 1968 - May 18, 2022

Beloit, WI - Born January 2, 1968, Darcy entered the world as the New Year's Baby for Lakeland Hospital that year. She left us unexpectedly on May 18, 2022. She was raised in Delavan by her loving parents Don and Connie Brick who preceded her in death. Most of her adult life she spent as a resident of Beloit. You could find her at the library or the bowling alley where she was on a league with close friend and roommate Jen Black.

To plant a tree in memory of Darcy Brick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.