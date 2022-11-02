Darcy Lynn Brick

January 2, 1968 - May 18, 2022

Beloit, WI - Born January 2, 1968, Darcy entered the world as the New Year's Baby for Lakeland Hospital that year. Darcy died unexpectedly on May 18, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital after a short illness. She was raised in Delavan by her loving parents Don and Connie Brick who preceded her in death. Most of her adult life she spent as a resident of Beloit. You could find her at the library or the bowling alley where she was on a league with close friend and roommate Jen Black.

