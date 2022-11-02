Darcy Lynn Brick

Beloit, WI - Born January 2, 1968, Darcy entered the world as the New Year's Baby for Lakeland Hospital that year. Darcy died unexpectedly on May 18, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital after a short illness. She was raised in Delavan by her loving parents Don and Connie Brick who preceded her in death. Most of her adult life she spent as a resident of Beloit. You could find her at the library or the bowling alley where she was on a league with close friend and roommate Jen Black.
We always knew Darcy was a drama queen, we just didn't know how good she was until she won the state actress award for one-act plays in her senior year of high school. She was active in the theatre throughout her school years and continued when she attend UW-Eau Claire. Lakeland Players was like a second family to Darcy. She played small parts, but made them into characters everyone loved - especially the Poetry Lady.
Darcy was a huge Brewers and Packers fan, was vocal about fairness and justice, and loved glitz, glamour, purple and rainbow tie-dye. She will be sorely missed.
Darcy leaves behind her sisters Beth Ann Brick, Amy (Tim) Pike, Cheryl (Mike) Woods, Erica Reddy, Sue (Wayne) Holden, aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Delavan Legion Hall from 1-4pm, with a sharing of stories from 2-3pm. To celebrate Darcy's fashion sense please wear purple, tie-dye, or wear a funny hat.
Memorial donations can be made out to the DDHS theatre and forensic programs. Online expressions of love and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com
To plant a tree in memory of Darcy Brick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.