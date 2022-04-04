Danny Michael "Cod" Spike

April 24, 1960 - March 30, 2022
Edgerton, WI - On March 30, 2022, Danny Michael Spike (Cod), Age 61 of Janesville Wisconsin passed away peacefully in Busseyville with family by his side. Dan was born on April 24, 1960 in Edgerton, WI to David Spike Sr. and Dorothy (Purnell) Spike. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1978 and went on to work for Southern Wisconsin News Agency for 40 years. Cod was an avid fisherman who enjoyed fishing with family and friends on Eagle Lake Canada, Lake Koshkonong, or at the Mississippi River "Bathouse" in Glen Haven. He solved his problems with determination and humor (and maybe with a few choice words). He cherished his friendships and liked the people around him to have a good time. Anyone who knew him experienced one of many quirky looks, his quick wit, and just the right words for the situation. Cod likely made everyone he knew laugh at some time (or dozens of times).
He loved his dogs Niner, Dolly, Gabby, Sugar and Squirt, all Labradors. He is with all but Squirt who now lives with Dorothy. Cod was a loyal Spike Brother, Uncle, and Son, and proud of it. While he is gone from us here on Earth, his memory will live on as Cod was the kind of guy worth remembering. Rest in peace Brother.
Dan was a survivor; surviving a near-fatal truck accident when 3-1/2, a major car accident in his 30s, and a valiant 3 year fight with cancer. God gave us 61 years to love and enjoy our boy. Dan is survived by mother Dorothy, brothers Dave (Cheryl), Don (Beverly) and Dick (Mirella), nephews Jeremy, Justin, Ryan, and Jordan, and nieces Traci and Lanae. Dan is preceded in death by grandparents Laurice Spike Sr, Ann Retallick, Robert and Clarice Purnell, and father David Spike Sr. We would like to thank the many friends and family who visited and brought food, stories and love to Cod. Special thanks to Mercy Care Hospice for their exceptional care; Ashley, Becky and many more, you are now part of our family.
Visitation will be Friday, April 8, 5 to 7pm at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton at 1004 South Main Street, Edgerton. Services will be Saturday, April 9, at 10:00 AM at the Busseyville Community Church followed by a commemorative gathering with luncheon at the Edgerton Towne Country Club from 11:30 AM to 2:30PM.
The family requests a donation to the Busseyville Community Church in lieu of flowers. There will be a celebration of Cod's life Saturday, July 23, 2022, 12 noon at Spike Brothers Bent Elbow Farm in Busseyville. Donations for Brain Cancer Research will be accepted. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.