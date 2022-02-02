Danielle L. (Fahrney) Mueller

Janesville, WI - Danielle L. Mueller, 40, passed away after a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 30, 1981, in Janesville to Roger and Dana (Chapman) Fahrney. A graduate of Craig High School, she would go back to her alma mater and be an aide in the special education department. She so loved her time there and then being able to see her students later in life thriving on their own.
On January 29, 2005, Danielle married the love of her life, Dave Mueller at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. She chose a January wedding because snow was her favorite thing to see in winter.
Danielle enjoyed cooking meals for her family and experimenting with recipes or trading with others; her family became her guinea pigs for her cooking, but they loved being so. She also loved gardening and other numerous crafts.
Danielle is survived by her loving husband Dave Mueller; her parents Roger and Dana Fahrney; sister Beth (TJ) Hartley; auntie to Josiah, Isaac, and Ana; god daughter MaKayla, and her brother Gavin Murphy. She is further survived by Dave's family: his parents Ron and Jean Mueller; siblings: Linda Quarne, Dawn Mueller, and Darrell (Gale) Mueller; nieces and nephew: Rhiannon, Sarianna, Geena, and Gunner; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded by her maternal grandparents: Daniel (Gladys) Chapman; paternal grandparents: Gilbert (Elsie) Fahrney; and uncle Roman Uchyn.
A funeral service for Danielle will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Turning Point Church, 2618 Mt Zion Ave, Janesville with Pastor Tom Zillman celebrating. Visitation will be on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville and visitation will continue on Saturday at the CHURCH from 9:30 AM to time of service. Memorials are appreciated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Danielle Mueller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
