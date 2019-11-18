July 18,1988 - November 10, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Daniel W. Wobig, age 31, of Merritt Island, FL formerly of Delavan passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Florida. He was born on July 18, 1988. He was united in marriage to Krista Stoll on June 20, 2015. Daniel loved driving forklift, doing 5S, spending last year as a stay at home dad, and playing video games with his friends, brothers, and kids. He also loved Game of Thrones, dragons, going to the movie theatre, and the Packers. Daniel loved his wife and kids, most of all, and was the cutest Mama's boy ever!

Daniel is survived by his wife, Krista; children: Colby, Tessa, and Danny Wobig; father, Robbin Wobig; mother, Sandra (David) Burton; siblings: Matthew and Michael Wobig, and Nikki (Jorge) Salazar; honorary siblings, Orlando Bustos and Toney Vance; grandmother, Bonnie Wilson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Daniel is preceded in death by his sister, Jenni; grandfathers, Frank and Leon; grandmother, Amy; and Uncle Tim.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at MONROE FUNERAL HOME, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com