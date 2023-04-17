Daniel W. Bollig

Beloit, WI - Daniel Wayne Bollig, 61, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in his home.
He was born on February 1, 1962, in Janesville, WI, the son of Thomas and Marian (Fuller) Bollig. Daniel graduated from DeVry University and received a degree in IT. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Daniel was formerly employed by Kerry Ingredients. He was a member of Screw City Jeeps. Daniel enjoyed working on cars and was a gun enthusiast. He liked tinkering with computers, especially building gaming computers for his children.
Survivors include his children, Danielle (Dakota Signorile) Bollig and Jessica (Dustin Kinyon) Bollig; siblings, Mary Jo Bolton, Michael Bollig, William Bollig, Margaret (Paul) Kienbaum, and Beth Bollig; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and the mother of his children, Lisa Rindahl.
Daniel was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Robert (Yvonne) and Jerry.
A Funeral Service for Daniel will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Robby Demos officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.