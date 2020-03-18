Daniel Sellnow

- February 24, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Dan always said it took three weeks for people to really miss for you being in their lives. For all of us that loved him, we know that isn't true. He was missed dearly the second he left our lives.
There are no words to describe how much he meant to so many. He was always there for everyone. His kindness and love showed through in the little things he did everyday. He always had time for a lunch, a good conversation, or help with anything that his family or friends needed.
Dan was very proud of his nearly 30 years in law enforcement (Lake Mills, Walworth County) He loved to travel the world but was just as happy sitting around a campfire telling stories. He saw the country with his family and the world with his friends.
There are too many people to mention that will forever miss his love and laughter. He was an amazing father, brother, papa, and friend to us all. We cannot imagine a life without him but we are all better and stronger because of having in our lives. He is in heaven now with his beautiful wife and many other loved ones still looking out for us.
His family will be organizing a celebration of his life as soon as the warm weather returns. We hope that you will all join us to remember a great man. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com To leave a donation to Aurora at Home Hospice in Dan's memory please visit: https://secure3.convio.net/ahcfi/site/Donation2?df_id=1821&mfc_pref=T&1821.donation=form1