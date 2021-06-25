October 22, 1955 - December 19, 2020
Janesville, WI - Daniel Richard Twardowski, age 65, died at Cedar Crest in Janesville, WI on Saturday December 19, 2020 from a long battle with Parkinson's and a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born Oct. 22nd, 1955 in Lackawanna, NY; he grew up in Batavia, NY, and has lived in Buffalo, NY and Cleveland Heights, OH before moving to Wisconsin in 1981. There he lived in Beloit, WI, and Janesville, WI. He passionately served the community as a mental health and substance abuse counselor for 33 years before his retirement in 2018.
Dan will especially be remembered for his sense of humor, caring nature, love of music, and devotion to his children.
He is survived by his children, Danielle Twardowski and Michael Twardowski, and his sister Donna Twardowski. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rose Twardowski.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 10th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Palmer Park East Pavilion in Janesville. Please join us to remember happy times and fond memories of Dan.