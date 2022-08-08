Daniel R. Rosenbaum

November 4, 1959 - August 4, 2022

Edgerton, WI - Air Force Veteran, devoted husband, father, and a friend to many, Daniel R. Rosenbaum has left this earthly world to be with his Heavenly Father, God, on August 04, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. After early retirement from the Air Force and moving back to WI in 1992, Daniel went to work for his wife's family business Morrison's Auto Salvage. If Dan wasn't hunting, on his motorcycle traveling with his wife, hanging with his kids/grandkids, or at church, he could be found volunteering with the VFW honor guard, where he dedicated a lot of time honoring military veterans. Daniel had an infectious personality, the greatest smile, gave the greatest hugs, and always attempted to lighten the mood of hard situations. He modeled the true servant's heart, because it didn't matter who you were or where you were, he would stop everything to help however he could! A life given wholeheartedly to seek God, rely on Him, and have a personal relationship with Him is what he would want everyone to know about: John 3:16 "For this is how God loved the world: He gave His one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life." Favorite Pastime with Dad/Papa: He made the best chocolate chip and butterscotch cookies! We all would sneak spoonfuls of cookie dough while he was trying to cook them and then we would finish off with a warm fresh baked cookie.