Edgerton, WI - Air Force Veteran, devoted husband, father, and a friend to many, Daniel R. Rosenbaum has left this earthly world to be with his Heavenly Father, God, on August 04, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. After early retirement from the Air Force and moving back to WI in 1992, Daniel went to work for his wife's family business Morrison's Auto Salvage. If Dan wasn't hunting, on his motorcycle traveling with his wife, hanging with his kids/grandkids, or at church, he could be found volunteering with the VFW honor guard, where he dedicated a lot of time honoring military veterans. Daniel had an infectious personality, the greatest smile, gave the greatest hugs, and always attempted to lighten the mood of hard situations. He modeled the true servant's heart, because it didn't matter who you were or where you were, he would stop everything to help however he could! A life given wholeheartedly to seek God, rely on Him, and have a personal relationship with Him is what he would want everyone to know about: John 3:16 "For this is how God loved the world: He gave His one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life." Favorite Pastime with Dad/Papa: He made the best chocolate chip and butterscotch cookies! We all would sneak spoonfuls of cookie dough while he was trying to cook them and then we would finish off with a warm fresh baked cookie.
Daniel is survived by his precious wife, Rhonda; daughter, Erica; son, Dustin Rosenbaum; mother and father, Robert and Nancy Rosenbaum; brother, Jeffrey Rosenbaum; sister, Theresa Moe; and sister, Valerie Wilcox. He was a proud Papa to 5 grandchildren: Teegan, Tiana, and Taylin Zick and Terrence and Afton Rosenbaum. Daniel is preceded in death by his son, Terrence Rosenbaum; and sister, Lisa Rosenbaum-Miller.
In lieu of flowers and gifts please send all donations made out to the Edgerton VFW Post 2708, 414 Albion St. Edgerton, WI 53534.
A Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at FULTON CHURCH, 9209 N. Fulton St., Fulton. Burial with full military honors will follow at Albion Prairie Cemetery, 1206-1216 Hwy 73, Edgerton WI 53534. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
