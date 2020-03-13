September 26, 1930 - March 11, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Daniel R. LaBonne, age 89, of Delavan passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. He was born in Chicago on September 26, 1930 to Daniel and Rose (Kotza) LaBonne. Daniel was united in marriage to Shirley Ritter on November 19, 1955 at St. James Church in Arlington Heights, IL. Shirley passed away on July 14, 2002. Daniel served in the National Guard. He was a mason for many years and owned LaBonne Masonry in Delavan. He was a member of the Bricklayer Union, Elkhorn Pistol Range, and Beloit Pistol Range.
Daniel is survived by three daughters: Lynn LaBonne, of Jefferson, Denise Metzger, of Delavan, and Dawn (Richard) Lee, of Walworth; a son, Daniel LaBonne, of Genoa City; and three grandchildren: Jonathan (Jeniffer) Fleming, Jerad Fleming, and Christopher (Nicole) LaBonne. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; a son, Robert; and two sisters.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan and an hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to Lakeland Animal Shelter. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com