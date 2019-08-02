January 28, 1955 - July 24, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Daniel R. Hornik, age 64, of Janesville, passed away early Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home. He was born January 28, 1955 in Berwyn, IL, the son of Richard and Alvina G. (Chelminski) Hornik. On November 15, 1975, he married the former Ann Marie Ahrens in Chicago, IL. Dan worked in many different capacities, and was working with his son at Hornik Towing & Service at the time of his retirement.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Ann; his mother, Alvina G. Hornik; his four children: Jeremy D. Hornik, Joshua M. Hornik, Leslie A. (Adam) Krenzel, and Danielle M. (Christopher Smith) Hornik; his three grandchildren: Ethan Skogsberg, Caleb Smith, and Jason Krenzel; and by many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Hornik.

At Dan's request, there will be no formal services planned at this time.

